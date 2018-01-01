- 2018 Rose Bowl Preview
2018 Rose Bowl Preview
-
- Updated: January 1, 2018
Brought to you by: Big Shucks
Game Info
#3 Georgia Bulldogs vs #2 Oklahoma Sooners
Monday – January 1 – 4:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Rose Bowl – Pasadena – California
Let’s just put it out there. Oklahoma will have a fight on their hands. Georgia is no pushover. The Dawgs offense will push back no doubt. Baker Mayfield will have to find a way to put up points on a stingy defense. The Sooners defense has to stop the running game that hasn’t struggled all year. Let’s take a look at this one.
Why shouldn’t watch this game
Your still hungover from the party last night. Your body hasn’t recovered and sleep is the only thing you need because your work day starts at 6 a.m.
Why you should watch this game
The winner of this game will win the National Championship. Oh… the other game has Alabama and Clemson. So what?!? Let them beat each other up. Which would make it easy for the winner of this game to be a shoe in to win the championship game.
Oklahoma Sooners 12-1
Oklahoma has proven to everyone in the country that this is their season to reclaim the national championship. There’s no problem with putting up points. Baker Mayfield will lead the OU offense to a win. The key is running the ball and eating up clock. OU’s offense can play from behind and score from anywhere on the field. The game will prove that the Big 12 isn’t a soft conference at all. The defense has to stop the run plain and simple. Georgia will start out from the gate handing the ball off to two of the most dangerous runners in football. The Sooners will be poised to come out and make a statement.
Georgia Bulldogs
Butkus Award winner Roquan Smith will be the catalyst on the Bulldogs defense. He will be the spy on the defensive side of the ball. He’s the best defensive player in the country and one of the nation’s leaders in sacks with seven. The OU offense averages 8.44 yards a play, but Georgia gives up 4.74. This will be a tale of two games schemes between the coaches. Georgia’s quarterback Jake Fromm has to protect the ball in passing situations. He’s known to let one get a way in crucial times during the game. Running backs Nick Chubb and Sonny Michel have carried the load as the “Dawgs Two-Headed Monster”. Nick Chubb has 191 carries for 1175 yards and 13 touchdowns. While Sonny Michel has 131 carries for 948 yards and 13 touchdowns as well. OU has to stop the run in order to slow down Georgia.
Prediction
This game will be action packed from beginning to end. This game will be nowhere near a blow out. It will be close until the 4th quarter. I’m taking OU to win this one by 13!
Final Score
OU 33 – Georgia 20
