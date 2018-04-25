2018 NFL Draft Hot Sheets

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Zach Walker

First Round Mini-Mock

1. CLE – RB Saquon Barkley – Stability to the offense.

2. NYG – QB Josh Rosen – The Giants think they won’t be Top-5 for a while, take advantage.

3. NYJ (IND) – QB Sam Darnold – The Jets get the better Out-of-Package product.

4. CLE (HOU) – DE Bradley Chubb – Add him to Garrett, DYNAMIC DUO for 5+ years.

5. DEN – QB Josh Allen – Another Prospect for Elway to attempt to mold into himself.

6. IND (NYJ) – OG Quenton Nelson – Protection for their franchise QB and RB.

7. TB – CB Denzel Ward – They need to combat NO and ATL twice a year, he’ll help.

8. CHI – DE Marcus Davenport – Raw prospect for talent needy team.

9. SF – LB Roquan Smith – A LB to cover up their last 1st round LB, in some legal trouble.

10. OAK – RB Sony Michel – The one offensive question mark that isn’t on the roster is a RB.

11. MIA – QB Baker Mayfield – Was Ryan Tannehill ever really the ANSWER?

12. BUF (CIN) – LB Tremaine Edmunds – A tough pill W/ no QB here but this LB is 19!?

13. WAS – S Minkah Fitzpatrick – Probably the best steal of this draft of this draft so far.

14. GB – WR Calvin Ridley – A weapon for their QB, who’d have thought that??

15. ARI – QB Mason Rudolph – Don’t have to use him right away, could turn into a steal.

16. BAL – WR Courtland Sutton – They need a WR, they NEED one. Sutton is a BEAST. I know.

17. LAC – QB Lamar Jackson – A QB for the future, past Rivers.

18. SEA – OT Conner Williams – Russell Wilson is still running for his life, rather than being clever.

19. DAL – S Derwin James – Dream Scenario for a team without a true Safety.

20. DET – RB Ronald Jones – The Lions need a true back, I like Jones a LOT.

21. CIN (BUF) – OT Mike McGlinchey – A trade back and still getting a really strong piece of need. Solid.

22. BUF (KC) – DT Da’Ron Payne – No QB’s on the board, the Bills find a bull for the middle.

23. NE (LAR) – CB Josh Jackson – The Pats choice to bench Butler resonates here.

24. CAR – DE Harold Landry – The Panthers need a shark to hunt the NFC South QBs.

25. TEN – WR Christian Kirk – Another wide receiver for Mariota.

26. ATL – DT Vita Vea – A tornado for the center of the defensive line.

27. NO – WR James Washington – Hands-first receiver for the final years of Brees.

28. PIT – LB Leighton Vander Esch – Looks like a Steeler. Need him to replace Shazier.

29. JAX – G Isaiah Wynn – Fortify the line around Bortles and Fournette.

30. MIN – DT Taven Bryan – The Vikings get a bruiser to slot between Hunter and Griffen.

31. NE – DE Sam Hubbard – A true pass rusher for the Patriots.

32. PHI – OT Orlando Brown – The spoils of war. Replacement for Peters.

Top 32 Big Board

1. RB Saquon Barkley 17. QB Sam Darnold

2. DE Bradley Chubb 18. RB Ronald Jones

3. G Quenton Nelson 19. CB Mike Hughes

4. S Minkah Fitzpatrick 20. DT Da’Ron Payne

5. LB Roquan Smith 21. DT Taven Bryan

6. CB Denzel Ward 22. G Isaiah Wynn

7. DE Marcus Davenport 23. QB Josh Rosen

8. QB Lamar Jackson 24. QB Josh Allen

9. LB Tramaine Edmunds 25. DE Sam Hubbard

10. CB Josh Jackson 26. OT Conner Williams

11. S Derwin James 27. LB Leighton Vander Esch

12. WR Courtland Sutton 28. S Ronnie Harrison

13. DE Harold Landry 29. LB Rashaan Evans

14. DT Vita Vea 30. OT Orlando Brown

15. OT Mike McGlinchey 31. QB Baker Mayfield

16. WR Calvin Ridley 32. G Will Hernandez

Top Prospects by Position

QB:

1. LOU – Lamar Jackson Most Dynamic Quarterback is class, by FAR

2. USC – Sam Darnold Solid Polish, needs to lose that “Hero Ball” for every throw

3. UCLA – Josh Rosen This decade’s Leinart, but has the tools

4. WYO – Josh Allen Accuracy is shaky, but arm talent is no joke

5. OKLA – Baker Mayfield X-Factor. Could be TOO hot to handle for some teams

RB:

1. PSU – Saquon Barkley That sure-fire Zeke-type of RB.

2. USC – Ronald Jones A weapon. More Bell, than Blount. I’m a big fan of this guy.

3. UGA – Sony Michel Sleek back who finds the endzone, and can pound.

4. LSU – Derrius Guice Swifter than Fournette, but really can be a force.

5. SDST – Rashaad Penny Game-breaker. With the ball in his hands, it’s always possible.

WR:

1. SMU – Courtland Sutton Possession receiver, with killer body control. Seen every catch.

2. BAMA – Calvin Ridley Deep threat, but hands are question marks at time.

3. TAMU – Christian Kirk Solid, reliable hands, twitchy in his routes. Can return too.

4. OKST – James Washington CONSISTENT. He’s going to be where his supposed to be.

5. SDST – Dallas Goedert (TE) Could be the next Hunter Henry. Great Size:Speed.

OL:

1. ND – Quenton Nelson (G) All-Pro from the Box. Should be a Top-5 pick.

2. ND – Mike McGlinchey (T) Really consistent tackle with Pro-Bowl upside.

3. UGA – Isaiah Wynn (G) Just a football player. 42 starts at G & T. Plug and Advantage.

4. UT – Conner Williams (T) Sucks about his injury, but he muscled through it. Tough SOB

5. OKLA – Orlando Brown (T) Giant with terrible combine, but great tape on the field

DL:

1. NCST – Bradley Chubb Could be a Top-2 pick. Dynamic Edge rusher.

2. UTSA – Marcus Davenport High Celling, low floor. Drool over the potential.

3. BC – Harold Landry Killer junior year, not so shiny senior season. Needs some bulk

4. UW – Vita Vea (DT) A monsoon of a DT. Big problem for QBs, cause he’ll be there

5. BAMA – Da’Ron Payne (DT) Unsung rusher, who tracks the play extremely well.

LB:

1. UGA – Roquan Smith Play eraser. Great field vision. Undersized, but quick.

2. VT – Tremaine Edmunds He’s 19. He’s big. And he gets his hands dirty. UPSIDE.

3. BOISE – Leighton Vander Esch One year of explosive play. Good size, trusts his eyes.

4. BAMA – Rashaad Evans Technique and patience are his assets. Another BAMA guy…

5. IOWA – Josey Jewell Tackle factory. Farm boy strong. Maxed-out frame?

DB:

1. BAMA – Minkah Fitzpatrick (S) Rangy safety, with all the tools. He can be great.

2. OSU – Denzel Ward (CB) A handsy corner, who likes to abuse receivers.

3. IOWA – Josh Jackson (CB) Sound technique corner, who can join in, but not his game

4. FSU – Derwin James (S) Safety Classic. Once crosshaired, not good for other guy

5. UCF – Mike Hughes (CB) Attitude guy, but skilled. Could use a hard ass coach