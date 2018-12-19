2018 DXL Frisco Bowl Preview

By Da`Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

San Diego State Aztecs vs Ohio Bobcats

Wednesday – December 19 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, Texas

Records Before the Kick

San Diego State Aztecs (7-5)

Ohio Bobcats (8-4)

Don’t blink… You just might miss something! The Ohio Bobcats can run up a score on pretty much any team in the country. They average 41.2 points a game, while SDSU only gives up 21 points a game. This will be an exciting game that no one would want to miss. Sad part is that only a few fans know about these teams and their players.

Why shouldn’t watch this game

Old Navy, Marshall’s and Ross is having a 50 percent off sale and your significant other wants you to grab gifts for her side of the family. The Christmas party is at your house this year so everyone needs to unwrap something!

Why you should watch this game

A few of these players will be drafted in the later rounds of the NFL draft this year. So, you will see some great talent on both teams.

Ohio Bobcats

The Bobcats are led by Nathan Rourke under center. He has been pegged as a young gunslinger a la Bret Favre. He’s passed for 1525 yards, with 10 touchdowns and 5 picks. He loves changing plays at the line because he understands how to read defenses. Running back A.J Ouellette has 1142 yards on the ground adding 12 touchdowns to the running game. Be on the lookout for wide receiver Papi White. Papi is very explosive as the leading receiver and is very dangerous in the slot. He has 58 catches for 879 and 9 touchdowns. He will be a great pro prospect. The key for a win is controlling the clock and running between the tackles. Ohio has a really good line.

San Diego State University

The Aztecs are a balanced team that scares a few people. They lost 4 of their last 5 games. This team has been giving up an average of 191 passing yards and 162 rushing yards a game. They can’t give up big plays on defense. The Aztecs will come out in the 4-3 on try to stop Ohio early. The Aztecs offense only averages 23 points a game and they need to score at least 35 to win this one. Quarterback Ryan Agnew has to come out aggressive to make a mark early. Juwan Washington needs at least 17 carries to control the clock keeping the Bobcats offense on the sideline.

Prediction

This will be a good game if you like the thrill of watching unpredictable teams. Most sports analysts love watching numbers and averages. That’s how they predict which team will win. Not in this case, bowl games are different. Teams will leave it all out on the field to leave as champions of something.

Final Score

Ohio 34

SDSU 27