2018 Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Zach Walker

The sky is falling! Or the pieces available in NFL Free Agency have been falling into the grasp of eager teams to add to their club to chase down the Eagles this season. As of now, the Dallas Cowboys have signed a few role players, traded for a fullback that they had once upon a time, and grabbed Allen Hurns, a pretty solid complementary receiver. These are roster rounding moves that help prevent desperate selections on draft weekend. The big tickets aren’t coming around right now, which might have fans thinking “WHAT the HELL is going ON!?” Well, seeing as the last big ticket item the Cowboys grabbed was Brandon Carr, a half decade ago, what makes anyone think the Cowboys are trying to get a gun for hire to help out in anyways? Do I like a player who is available, sure. Do I like the idea of a farm-to-field, home-grown prospect filled, culture-first team, which is apparently the way they are doing things? Yes. That is the way to do things. I don’t know how the Cowboys reached this cap hell, because as I mentioned, the last grab was five years ago, but the Cowboys are thinking fourth dimensionally, years down the line, and I’m relieved.

Hitchens is gone, Scandrick went to Washington in an un-shocking spite move, and all of Cowboys Nation is awaiting this Dez Bryant situation to have a resolution. But Byron Jones is now a cornerback, so cornerback is actually locked up. The Cowboys love Kavon Frazier and Xavier Woods at strong safety, and as long as Sean Lee is on the field, the Cowboys give up two hundred fewer yards and 16 fewer points. Tons of mocks have the Cowboys looking at defensive tackles in the first, and though the Cowboys could use a fresh plug in the middle, when they’ve shown they can find players like Maliek Collins with non-premium picks, they’ll do things that way.

Despite what the record showed a season ago, the Cowboys are more 2016 than 2017, and 2017 was such an outlier because the bulls*** that happened in courts throughout the season. Jerry Jones was on his power play and the season long dark cloud of “Is Zeke suspended, is he playing? Should he just sit and stop the fight?” Straight sh** show, for the entire season, then finishing the whole NFL can of worms with the Cowboys’ fans worst nightmare, the Eagles winning the Super Bowl.

Please, NFL Draft, get here, and go home to Radio City.

First Round: 19th Overall: Georgia LB Roquan Smith

The Cowboys MUST think past Sean Lee. He’s the Cowboys’ Superman. He accounts for SO much of the defense that it actually scares me to think he has to be off the field for any moments. Smith has that same presence as Sean Lee, he has the ‘between the ears’ makeup to make him a serious successor to Lee.

Second Round: 50th Overall: Oklahoma State WR James Washington

Go back to the well. The Cowboys lack anything that resembles a threat outside of Jason Witten and Dez Bryant. Cole Beasley and Ryan Switzer are too specialized for their own coaches to properly use. Washington is a dynamic option on the outside. The Hurns pickup does shake things up, but for down the road, this is a great move.

Third Round: 81st Overall: Auburn G Braden Smith

The Cowboys need a bespoke guard to place between Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick, Jon Cooper wasn’t the solution at left guard to replace Ron Leary. Braden Smith is a multi-award winning guard from a run first system. Sounds like a dream.

Fourth Round: 116th Overall: Texas DT Poona Ford

As I mentioned much earlier, the Cowboys like to find their defensive linemen in this stage of the draft. Ford is pretty much as wide as he is tall, and he’s as manageable as an elevator with the cables cut. Under Marinelli, Ford could be a tsunami.

Fourth Round: 137th Overall: UCF LB/S Shaquem Griffin

If the “Garrett” guy exists, the hard working, character-driven player it’s Griffin. We all know the story, all witnessed him dismantling the Auburn Tigers, and all saw him lay waste to the NFL scouting combine. He’s earned the right to see if he can make it at the NFL level. I believe wherever he goes, he’s going to be given that inch and he’s going to take a mile, why not place him right next to, or behind Jaylon Smith. Maybe I want this most of all from this draft.

Fifth Round: 171st Overall: Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough

The Cowboys could use another running back to add to Zeke and Rod Smith. Anybody out there remember Scarbrough?? Absolute giant. Power back. Solid pick.

Fifth Round: 173rd Overall: SMU WR Trey Quinn

Quinn isn’t the atypical white receiver in the slot. He’s not a five foot nine flea, that cuts under linebackers, and shakes safeties away. Quinn is six foot, 200 pounds and has an impressive catch radius.

Sixth Round: 193rd Overall: Tennessee TE Ethan Wolf

Reports came out that “Thursday Night Football” was REALLY wanting to booth-scoop Jason Witten, the way that CBS did Tony Romo. Witten is a hall-of-famer, easily, and though the Cowboys have tried numerous times to groom a replacement for the time Witten walks away. Wolf isn’t a statistical wonder, though neither was Witten coming out. Would be solid along with Rico Gathers and Geoff Swaim.

Sixth Round: 208th Overall: Sam Houston State DT P.J. Hall

FCS dominant player. Unreal stats. Hall blocked 14 kicks. Had 86.5 tackles for loss and 42 sacks. Epic.

Seventh Round: 236th Overall: Miami OT KC McDermott

The Cowboys need a new swing tackle, because holy smokes, I’m fairly certain there could possibly never be a single worse game than that of Chaz Green against the Atlanta Falcons. That level of bed crapping can only facilitate change, or at least a fresh start.