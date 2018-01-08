- 2018 CFP National Championship Game Preview
2018 CFP National Championship Game Preview
- Updated: January 8, 2018
Game Info
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs
Monday – January 8 – 7:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta – GA
It seems like both teams mirrors each other! Offense, defense and special teams. Well Georgia’s Head Coach Kirby Smart was a Nick Saban assistant at ‘JalBama for a few years. Points per game are close Alabama 37.9 and Georgia 36.6. Points allowed: Alabama 11.5 and Georgia 13.2. The difference between the two are special teams. Alabama’s special teams (punting and place kicking) leads the nation in total points and field positioning for the past five seasons. Let’s take a look at the game for both teams and players to watch. Take note of the names of these players and their positions. You will see at least seven of them playing on Sundays next NFL season.
Why shouldn’t watch this game
Your wife is nagging at you for watching football all weekend and now it’s Monday and you don’t want to sleep on the couch again. (DVR the game at least)
Why you should watch this game
You want to see if Nick Saban and Alabama will lose two championship games in a row. Remember Clemson beat them last year. So this year The Crimson Tide has unfinished business.
Alabama Crimson Tide 12-1
Quarterback Jalen Hurts will be the key. He’s played dang near perfect this year. He’s passed for 18 touchdowns, 2060 yards passing, 377 yards on the ground with one interception. What does that mean? He plays within the offense and executes well. Damien Harris will get the bulk of the carries. Harris is strong between the tackles as well as the sidelines. The Alabama offense does a really good job of making the right adjustments in game and at half time. The Alabama defense has to be big, nasty and physical against the Georgia backfield in this one. Stopping the run will be key to another National Championship.
Georgia Bulldogs 13-1
Georgia’s tandem of running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel will get their chances to carry the ball against Alabama’s defense. As a team the Georgia running game has accounted for 77% of the offense averaging 267.4 yards a game. We can talk about quarterback Jake Fromm and what he needs to do under center. They key to beating The Crimson Tide is running right at them. Alabama’s defensive line is really good in spots of the game, not all game and every snap. Georgia has to establish the run, incorporate screen passes and run blocking to spring their running backs. The Georgia defense has to contain Jalen Hurts. He’s not easily rattled by physical defensive lineman and linebackers. Georgia has to play within the scheme of containment and not make crazy mistakes during this game.
Prediction
Look… this is what we’ve been waiting for all year. The two best teams battling for the championship! Who cares how they got here. The only thing we want to know is who’s the best. The over/under is 45. Take the over in this one. I’m taking Georgia to win by 7!
Final score
Georgia 28 – Alabama 21
