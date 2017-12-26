- 2017 Zaxby’s Heart Of Dallas Bowl
2017 Zaxby’s Heart Of Dallas Bowl
-
- Updated: December 26, 2017
Game Info
Utah Utes vs West Virginia Mountaineers
Tuesday – December 26 – 12:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Cotton Bowl – Dallas – Texas
This will be an evenly matched game. Both team has lost 3 of their last 5 games. WVU scores an average of 36 points while Utah is averaging 29. One of the main differences between the two teams is defense. WVU is giving up 31 points per game while Utah is giving away 23. Let`s take a look at this huge game in Dallas.
Why shouldn’t watch this game
Your still teaching your son/daughter how to ride their new bike without the training wheels.
You didn`t put the training wheels on because your a better teacher than the training wheels would ever be.
Why you should watch this game
You`ve been following these teams all year and winning a bowl would end a very difficult season at both schools.
West Virginia
I have good news and bad news, which one do you want first? The good news, Will Grier is coming back next year. The bad news, he`s not playing in Dallas. There`s no news of who will be starting at quarterback for West Virginia. West Virginia has to rely on their defense to win this game. The offense is good but missing you quarterback, leader and heartbeat on offense changes everything. They should give Justin Crawford the ball and get out of the way. He will be the catalyst on that side of the ball.
Utah Running Utes
Tyler Huntley is a good quarterback to say the least. His command over the Utah`s offense makes his dangerous. He`s passed for over 2200 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also has 10 interceptions which makes him turnover pronged as well. Running back Zack Moss will get the bulk of the carries in this one. He has over 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns on the year. Utah`s defense can be stifling against the run. They have a chance to come into Dallas and get a win.
Prediction
ESPN has this game evenly matched. Utah has a 50.8% chance of pulling off a win. The over/under on this game is 56.5 so take the over. I`m taking West Virginia by 13!
