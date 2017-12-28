- 2017 Valero Alamo Bowl Preview
2017 Valero Alamo Bowl Preview
-
- Updated: December 28, 2017
Brought to you by: Big Shucks
Game Info
#13 Stanford Cardinal vs #15 TCU Horned Frogs
Thursday – December 28 – 8:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Alamodome – San Antonio – Texas
TCU has been an up and down team this year. They were ranked at #4 and stayed in the Top 10 for weeks. Stanford was the team to watch in their conference and boasted of one of the top players in the country. This game will be a test for next year and for high school players that are on the fence for next year. Let’s take a look a both teams for this game.
Why you shouldn’t watch this game
You need to prepare for this weekend’s brutal weather.
Why you should watch this game
Both schools are talented and will be losing key players entering the draft. TCU and Stanford fans will travel to the ends of the country to get a win and have some momentum for next year.
TCU Horned Frogs 10-3
How will Kenny Hill play? Will he be the catalyst for the offense? These two questions means so much to TCU for this game. “He`s Jekyll and Hyde!”, said Head Coach Gary Patterson. “He can take over the game with his arm and feet, but sometimes he`s lost and I have to redirect him”. Kenny Hill 2838 yards through the air with 24 touchdowns. He`s averaging 237.7 yards a game. Running back Darius Anderson has carried the ball 128 times for 768 yards and 8 TD`s. Wideout John Diarse is the key. When he`s in the slot he`s a tough match up for any defensive back. Getting him started early will make it easy for TCU to move the ball down the field. Look for Gary Patterson pull out some tricks during this game.
Stanford Cardinal 9-4
Bryce Love is in a league all by himself. This guy can carry the ball between the tackles and catch passes from the backfield with ease. He should`ve won the Heisman. That`s how good he is. He`s carried the ball 237 time with 1973 and 17 touchdowns. He`s been playing on one leg for the last 5 games. Love is healthy now and TCU`s defensive line will have to key on him.Keller Chryst and K.J. Costello will both see action under center. You never know what your getting with Stanford, but every defensive coordinator knows that Bryce Love will get the ball no doubt!
Prediction
This one is a toss up! I like both teams but if Bryce Love gets off to a fast start, TCU is in trouble. Kenny Hill has to play big as well. I’m taking TCU by 10!
TCU 39 – Stanford 29
