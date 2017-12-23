- 2017 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Preview – San Diego State Aztecs versus Army Black Knights
- Tiger Woods splits from swing coach Chris Como
- Dallas Stars Weekly Recap: Hitchcock 800th Win, Oleksiak Trade and an End to the Road Trip
- Blitz Babe Julissa
- Will Holly Holm Make History Again at UFC 219?
- 2017 DXL Frisco Bowl – Louisiana Tech Bulldogs versus SMU Mustangs
- Is Carlos Condit on his Way to a Comeback?
- Mackenzie Dern on Her Way to the UFC?
- Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi Review
- Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders: Sunday Night Smashup
2017 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Preview – San Diego State Aztecs versus Army Black Knights
-
- Updated: December 23, 2017
Brought to you by: Big Shucks
By Zach Walker
Game Info
San Diego State Aztecs vs Army Black Knights
Saturday – December 23 – 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth – Texas
Records Before the Game
San Diego State Aztecs (10-2)
Army Black Knights (9-3)
How did these teams get here?
San Diego State is the third best team in the Mountain West Conference, and lost only to the two teams better than them, two straight home drops in mid-October to Boise State and Fresno State. However, those loses cleared the carburetors because following those games, the Aztecs weren’t into giving teams any shreds of hope, allowing more than ten points only once in their final four games, and the closest game was nineteen points over that stretch. The Army Black Knights had a tough start to their season, two wins then a big loss to Ohio State, then a close road loss to Tulane. Six straight wins later, they fell to a hot North Texas Mean Green team before playing an epic in the Army-Navy Game, which was an instant classic that the Black Knights emerged victorious.
San Diego State Aztecs – The Aztecs have an incredible running back in Juwan Washington. He’s got over 700 yards on the ground, a scratch under six yards per carry, and seven rushing touchdowns on the season. Washington is the second back on the offense. For good reason. Rashaad Penny. 2074 yards off of 275 carries. That’s 7.4 yards per carry all the way to a two thousand yard season. Nineteen touchdowns on the ground. Un-****ing real. Basically, the Aztec quarterback, Christian Chapman, just passes the ball into not dangerous areas, not turn the ball over, and hand the ball off to Penny. Effective thought. The Aztecs have an incredible freshman safety Tariq Thompson had seven solo tackles against Nevada and against New Mexico, he was all over the place. Six solo tackles, two passes defensed, and a pair of interceptions. In that same final match with the Lobos, linebacker Kyahva Tezino had seven solo tackles and a pair of tackles for loss.
Army Black Knights – The Black Knights of West Point have the most daunting rushing attack in college football. Fact. As a team, they have 45 touchdowns, an unreal 6.1 yards per carry off of 698 carries and 4270 rushing yards. That is 355 yards per game, on the ground. That’s some ultimate blocking, and a hell of a position to put opposing linebackers and safeties. That’s some will-breaking at work, knowing that it’s coming right at you, and nothing has stopped it yet. Ahmad Bradshaw is the main back, with 210 carries for 12 touchdowns and a 1500 yard season. The conditions of the Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia really threw off the defensive curve, but the tackles were made when they had to be made.
Prediction
Army 48 – San Diego State 38
You must be logged in to post a comment Login