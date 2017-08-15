- 2017 Baylor Bears Season Preview
2017 Baylor Bears Season Preview
- Updated: August 15, 2017
Out with the old… with allegations of sexual abuse, rape and scholastic cover ups. The Baylor Bears has a new man, new coaches and direction for the embattled football program. The regime is out with Art Briles being fired in and Jim Grobe taking the reigns and deciding that he didn’t want a long term coaching job. The Bears were left without a leader until Matt Rhule was hired in December to lead the team.
Baylor is still under investigations for the mishandled or ignored rape claims against former head coach Briles’ players and other students. The school also faces several federal civil rights investigations and state investigations.
In with the new… Matt Rhule is a dynamic coach and is now the head coach. He patterns his coaching style after Jimmy Johnson. He believes in personnel. Personnel will out trump where talent is lacking. Baylor has recruited some 5 star talent in Texas. Past allegations and NCAA sanctions has scared away some really talented players but Baylor has 12 returning starters from last year’s team. “We’re trying to do that one man at a time.” Rhule said. “We’re trying to make sure our kids know what it’s like to be a man.”
Season At A Glance
The Bears have a strong schedule this year. Turning this program around starts with forgetting the collapse from last year. The Bears started 6-0 and looked as if they would run the table and get to a bowl game with ease. The Baylor faithful were disappointed with the season. Losing close games to TCU and Kansas State. This year Baylor will have their hands full with Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Kansas State. Duke will be the trap game in Week 3, although the Blue Devils ended the season at 4-8, they will be ready for the challenge on September 16. The Bears will give the Sooners all that they can handle on September 23 at home this year. You have to remember that the Bears have taken 3 of the last 4 from the Sooners.
Bowl Eligible
It takes 6 wins to become bowl eligible and if I were a betting man; I would put my money on the Bears. I see them winning 7 games under the new regime. Liberty University and UT-San Antonio won’t be a challenge for the Bears. The Bears will have to adjust from last year’s running attack to a balance pass and run this year. This will be a very interesting year to say the least. Sic`em Bears!
