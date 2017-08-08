2017 – 2018 Houston Texans Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

The AFC South is a really good division. The darlings of the division had been The Indianapolis Colts for the past 6 years. But last year was a big change with the Houston Texans winning the division with a 9-7 record. The team played at a high level with Brock Osweiler starting at quarterback and Tom Savage getting snaps and winning key games for the team. Who would have thought that the best player on offense kicker Nick Novak. Go figure! With this years draft proving to be one of the best drafts in teams history. The Texans drafted Clemson’s quarterback DeShaun Watson with its first pick. I would love to see him take over the reigns and lead this team. He was a steal at pick number 4. He has the tools to put points on the board from anywhere on the field. Texas Ex D`onta Freeman will get his share of carrying the load from the backfield. “He`s a very durable back that needs touches to be effective, Coach O`Brien said.

The teams identity has been on the defensive side of the ball. J.J. Watt, and Jadeveon Clowney along with Brian Crushing will recharge a stingy defense because they are all healthy this year. Dylon Cole a rookie from Missouri State will be the sleeper at linebacker this year. He will start out on the kick off team but wont be there for long.Cornerbacks Kareen Jackson and Marcus Gilchrist loves playing on an island at their positions. Houston`s defense will be the catalyst from the team. They were 20th in the league with take a ways but couldn`t convert the take a ways into touchdowns. Rookies Zack Cunningham (ILB) from Vanderbilt and Carlos Watkins (DT) from Clemson will get their fare share of snaps this year.

On both sides of the ball The Houston Texans will become one of the best teams in the NFL.

Last years first round loss in the playoffs erased a good season. Houston will win 11 games this year.

Coach O`Brien is excited about having a complete team with no lingering injuries to any key players. Houston has every in camp with no players on the PUP list (physically unable to perform).