2016 Valero Alamo Bowl Preview
- Updated: December 29, 2016
Game Info
#12 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs #10 Colorado Buffaloes
Thursday – December 29 – 8:00 pm
TV: ESPN
Alamodome -San Antonio – Texas
Records Before the Game
Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3)
Colorado Buffaloes (10-3)
One would say that this contest will be a good one from start to finish. Both teams are pretty well matched across the board. Oklahoma State has won 4 out of their last 5 games and has averaged 36 points during the streak. Colorado has the same amount of wins during the 5 game span and they are also averaging 34.6 points in their last 5 games. This will be a good test! ESPN has Colorado with a 51.3% chance of winning. Let’s take a look at both teams.
Colorado Buffaloes
Sefo Liufau is the leader of one of the best teams in the country. The Buffaloes made a lot of noise in the Pac-12 this year by winning the South Division. Although he suffered injuries during the season that sidelined him for a few games. He came back to lead his team to some crucial victories this. He has 182-290 passing attempts with 2171 yards and 16 touchdowns. Phillip Lindsay will get the majority of the duties carrying the ball. He has 1189 yards on 230 carries with 16 touchdowns this year. Last but not least, wide out Shay Fields is the key on the outside. He could get 1,000 yards through the air in this one. His run after catch is among the leaders in the country. Colorado has a chance of finishing the season on a high.
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oklahoma State has a very prolific offense! The key to the Cowboys season has been on the right shoulder of junior quarterback Mason Rudolph. Rudolph has passed for 3,777 yards with 25 touchdowns. His completion percent is 63%. He’s putting up NFL-type numbers. The Cowboys running game is one to talk about. Freshman Justice Hill has 1,042 yards on 187 carries with 5 rushing touchdowns. He’s dynamic between the tackles and explosive running the sweep. Junior wide out James Washington is the second coming of former Cowboy wide out Dez Bryant. He’s big, strong, fast and physical off the line. This game will be one for the ages!
Prediction
One a scale of 1 to 10 and 10 being the best, I’ll give this one a 9! I can see the Buffaloes pulling this off in the 4th quarter. The final score Buffs 28 and Cowboys 21 in a shoot out!
