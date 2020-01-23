2 Baylor defeated TCU 66-57

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The TCU Horned Frogs battled the No. 2-ranked Baylor Lady Bears to the very end, but a strong fourth quarter effort from the visiting team proved to be key in Baylor’s 66-57 road win against TCU Wednesday night at Schollmaier Arena.



The loss drops TCU to 13-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12, while Baylor pushed its record to 16-1 on the season and 5-0 in Big 12 play.



THE RUNDOWN

TCU limited Baylor to just 30 points in the first half – the Lady Bear’s second-lowest scoring effort through the first 20 minutes of play this season – and then outscored the No. 2-ranked team in the country 19-14 in the third period to take a 45-44 lead into the fourth quarter.



Baylor was 0-for-4 from the free throw line over the final few minutes of the third quarter and TCU managed to close out the frame with a 5-0 run to take the one-point lead. Baylor found its offensive stride though, opening the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run and finishing the period 6-of-7 from the field with a 2-of-2 effort from downtown.



The Bears would make just 8-of-16 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, finishing the game just 8-of-20 (.400) overall, but Baylor also managed to find its defense down the stretch and limited TCU to just 4-of-16 shooting in the fourth quarter.



TCU would get back within six points of the Bears midway through the fourth quarter following a three-pointer from Jaycee Bradley , but the offense was limited to just four more points down the stretch and Baylor would drain 7-of-10 from the charity stripe.



UP NEXT

The Horned Frogs will wrap-up a two-game home stand this Sunday, Jan. 26, hosting No. 25-ranked West Virginia. The Frogs and Mountaineers will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.



TCU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL POSTGAME NOTES



TEAM NOTES

• TCU started with a lineup of Jayde Woods , Lauren Heard , Kianna Ray , Michelle Berry and Adeola Akomolafe for the first time this season.

• The loss dropped TCU to 5-38 all-time against Baylor.

• TCU played a top-5 ranked team for the eighth time in the past three seasons.

• TCU’s 26 first half points was the team’s lowest of the season, but TCU’s defense limited Baylor to just 30 points in the first half, which ranks as Baylor’s second-lowest first half scoring effort this season (29 vs. South Florida).

• TCU dropped to 4-2 in Big 12 play, but despite the loss, the 4-2 mark still ranks as the best record through the first six conference games since joining the league. It also ranks as the best six-game start in conference play since going 4-2 in the Mountain West Conference back in 2011-12.

• Baylor trailed in a game for the first time since being down against then No. 1-ranked UConn back on Jan. 9. It is the first time to trail against a Big 12 opponent since being down in the first quarter to Oklahoma on Jan. 4.

• The TCU defense forced 18 Baylor turnovers – the most turnovers the Lady Bears have tallied since totaling 21 against Lamar on Nov. 21, 2019.

• Baylor shot a season-low 40 percent from the free throw line, while TCU’s 82.4 free throw percentage ranks second-most on the season.

• TCU has shot 80 percent or better from the free throw line in two straight games for the first time since Feb. 26 (.818) through Mar. 3, 2018 (.821).



PLAYER NOTES

– Kiana Ray scored 16 points, moving her to No. 19 on the all-time scoring chart, passing Veja Hamilton’s (2012-16) 1,002 career points.

– Ray added two steals, passing Lorie Butler-Rayford (2004-08) for eighth on the all-time steal list with 184.

– Ray notched double-figures for the fifth consecutive game and 13th time this season. She would also play all 40 minutes in a game for the first time this season and for the sixth time in her career.

– Jayde Woods was 7-7 from the free throw line, marking the fourth time this season that she has shot 100 percent from the charity stripe.

– Adeola Akomolafe recorded a team high nine rebounds and is averaging 10 boards in her last two games.

– Michelle Berry started a game for the first time for the Horned Frogs. She finished with two points and five rebounds.

• Lauren Heard scored 11 points, and has now put together double-digit scoring efforts in every game but one this year. She has scored 10+ points in 14 straight games.

