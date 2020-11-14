19 SMU Mustangs vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#19 SMU Mustangs vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Saturday – November 14 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Chapman Stadium – Tulsa, OK



Records Before the Game

#19 SMU Mustangs (7-1, 4-1 American)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-1, 3-0 American)



Both teams have won four out of their last five games. Both teams struggle on defense at crucial points of games as well. The team that has less turnovers in the game will win it easily. Tulsa is undefeated at home while SMU is pretty good on the road. Let’s take a look at this contest.



Why you should watch this game

This winner of this game will take the lead in the conference race while the loser will drop a game below, but will be in striking distance.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Early Christmas shopping will be key this year. No one is sure if the country will close down again. Don’t even get me started on a potential toilet paper shortage…



#19 SMU Mustangs

Last week SMU went on the road and beat Temple by 24 points! QB Shane Buechele played an excellent game last week. Look for him to continue his brilliant play under center. Running back Ulysses Bentley IV has 10 touchdowns on the ground. He’s only a freshman, but has poise of an upperclassman. Look for the SMU offense to go into Tulsa and light it up.



Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Senior QB Zach Smith has passed for 924 yards, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Don’t let the numbers fool you. He can play. Running back Deneric Prince averages 5.9 yards per carry with 2 touchdowns. The key for victory will be the Tulsa defense. They have to create turnovers to keep SMU’s high octaned offense off the field and control the game clock.



Prediction

This game will boil down to who plays defense. Both teams can score with the ball, but the winner will be the team that can create turnovers and gain field position on special teams. ESPN has Tulsa with a 68% chance of winning at home. I’m taking SMU by 13 on the road.

Final Score

SMU – 35

Tulsa – 21