18 Texas Tech falls to TCU 65-54

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Desmond Bane’s 27 points and a dominating second half helped TCU complete its largest comeback win of the season, defeating No. 18 Texas Tech, 65-54, on Tuesday in front of a capacity crowd of 6,966 at Schollmaier Arena.



The Frogs (13-5, 4-2 Big 12) caught fire to begin the contest, taking a quick 8-2 lead before Texas Tech (12-6, 3-3 Big 12) found its rhythm. The Raiders expanded their lead to as much as eight before TCU came back and cut the lead to four, 31-27, at halftime.



TCU started the second half on a 18-5 run. Bane continued to lead the Frogs as he finished 10-of-15 from the field and 6-of-8 from 3-point range. His jumper with 7:42 to play, put TCU up 55-40, its largest lead of the game.



Kevin Samuel came alive in the second half with seven of his 11 points and six of his 11 rebounds in the second period. It was the ninth double-double of the season for the sophomore.



Up Next

TCU will play at Arkansas (14-3) on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on ESPN2. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since the last year they were members of the Southwest Conference in 1991.



Team Notes

– TCU moved to 52-83 all-time against Texas Tech and ended a four-game losing streak to the Red Raiders.

– The Frogs downed a ranked team for the first time since beating No. 19 Iowa State Feb. 23, 2019, 75-72. It’s the highest ranked team TCU has beaten since Feb. 9, 2019, a 92-83 win at No. 17 Iowa State.

– The 11-point margin of victory was the most over a ranked team since Feb. 14, 2015 when TCU defeated No. 21 Oklahoma State, 70-55.

– The Frogs are 3-0 at home and 4-2 overall to start Big 12 play.

– TCU has won 14 of its last 19 Big 12 home games and is 18-12 in Big 12 home games overall under Dixon.

– TCU overcame an eight-point deficit, its largest comeback win this season and its largest since it was down 11 to CSU Bakersfield and won 66-61 on Nov. 7 2018.

– The Frogs outshot Texas Tech 47 percent to 43 percent, improving to 11-1 when outshooting the opponent.

– TCU outrebounded TTU 34-27. The Frogs are 11-1 this season, 70-19 under Dixon and 79-19 since the 2015-16 season when outrebounding their opponent.

– TCU started with the lineup of Edric Dennis, Desmond Bane , RJ Nembhard , Jaire Grayer and Kevin Samuel for the 12th consecutive game (8-4).



Individual Notes

– Desmond Bane started his 100th career game as a Horned Frog. He became the seventh TCU player to hit the century mark and first since JD Miller did it in last season’s finale against Texas. He is now tied for sixth at TCU in games started with Miller.

– Bane recorded a game-high 27 points. He also tied a career-best 75 percent 3-point shooting (minimum five attempts), going 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. It was the ninth time in his career that Bane has made five or more 3-pointers in a game.

– Bane added three steals, tying a season-high last done against Clemson.

– Kevin Samuel scored 11 points and added 11 rebounds, giving him his ninth double-double of the season and 13th of his career. TCU improved to 9-4 when Samuel records a double-double.

– Of his 11 rebounds, Samuel hauled in a career-high seven offensive rebounds.

– Samuel also tied his career high with three assists and made a season-high three free throws.

– On the defensive end, Samuel recorded two steals and two blocks, his ninth career game with multiple steals and blocks.

– Freshman Diante Smith finished with a season-high four field goals on six attempts.

Courtesy: TCU basketball