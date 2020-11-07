18 SMU Mustangs vs Temple Owls Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

#18 SMU Mustangs vs Temple Owls

Saturday – November 7 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN+

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

Records Before the Game

#18 SMU Mustangs (6-1, 3-1 American)

Temple Owls (1-3, 1-3 American)



SMU is putting the country on notice. This team has been winning and playing consistent football all year. They are already bowl eligible with six victories under their belt. They have a chance to rack up another win on the road against Temple this week. Believe it or not, the Mustangs will be in a dog fight on the road.



Why you should watch this game

The Mustangs are putting up big numbers on offense. Temple’s defense is struggling right now. You want to see if the Mustangs are for real this year.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Its pee wee soccer season and this is your kid’s first sport. You have to be at the field at 11 a.m. ‘Nuff said, take care of your kid.



SMU Mustangs

QB Shane Buechele has stamped this team for the past two seasons under center. He has lead this team to some big wins and he’s a big time player for the Mustangs. He has 2,26 passing with 16 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The offense is averaging 39 points per game while the defense has given up 29 points per game. The defense will have to make key stops this weekend on the road.



Temple Owls

The Temple Owls are a decent team that have let a couple of games slip through their grasps. Key losses against Navy and USF has haunted this team. Senior QB Anthony Russo has struggled in latter parts of games. He has 863 yards passing with 9 TDs and 6 interceptions. Look for the Owls to establish the run with Sophomore running back Re`mahn Davis to get his touches.



Prediction

The over/under is 62. Take the under in this one. Temple is struggling and SMU is hot. I’m taking SMU by 12 on the road. Look for the Mustangs to score at least 40 points in this one as well.



Final Score

SMU – 41

Temple – 17