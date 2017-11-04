18 Central Florida Knights at SMU Mustangs: Game Preview

- Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys: The Start of the Gauntlet
-
- Updated: November 4, 2017
By Zach Walker
Game Info
#18 Central Florida Knights vs SMU Mustangs
Saturday – November 4 – 6:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas – Texas
Records Before the Game
#18 Central Florida Knights: 7-0 (4-0 in AAC)
SMU Mustangs: 6-2 (3-1 in AAC)
Who’s got the advantage?
When SMU has the ball: Like I stated last week, but got my days crossed up and didn’t post it on time, I believe Ben Hicks has turned a corner and has nested well into the seat of the season. He had a cracker of a game against Tulsa, throwing a pair of scores Trey Quinn’s way, but throwing his top three receivers to one hundred yard games apiece. Courtland Sutton, Trey Quinn, and finally a game from James Proche. Though they didn’t pound the ball in great volume, they were very efficient at a tick above seven yards per carry. The Central Florida defense got caught off guard by Austin Peay just not rolling over, but they settled in and destroyed them. Not doing too much else than making their tackles. Against Navy, the week previous, Pat Jasinski had 14 tackles, to precede his 10 versus Austin Peay.
When Central Florida has the ball: The Mustangs aren’t playing a team that is searching for identity, this Central Florida isn’t going to flinch about dropping the hammer on an opponent. They hung 73 on Austin Peay, destroyed Memphis right after they upset UCLA. The Central Florida schedule looks like a logistical nightmare of cancelled games and rescheduling. Quarterback McKenzie Milton is unwrapping defenses, completing 72.9 percent of his passes, and has thrown nineteen touchdowns and only three interceptions. Last week, he missed only two passes. Milton isn’t keying up on any one receiver, either. Milton like to spread it evenly across his options, Dredrick Snelson led his team the last two games in receiving, but on the season it’s Tre’Quan Smith leading his team. I’m blown away that Otis Anderson has gone back through the system, even after his NFL success… oh. That was a long shot. Different kid. Total dual threat. The Mustangs over the last two games has been bailed out by bone-headed-ness. Cincinnati, that quarterback had a brain-toaster-plus-tub moment in overtime, and the referee imposing his will against Tulsa on that “Taunting” call on a touchdown that pulled points off and swapped a touchdown for a Golden Hurricane field goal. The four point swing that Tulsa lost by. Justin Lawler, Mason Gentry, Kyran Mitchell, and Anthony Rhone had a total of six quarterback hurries and they need to effect Milton off his spot.
What will it take for the Mustangs to win?
Being bold. The way that they upset Houston a season ago, they played like they wanted it, and that amperage needs to make another appearance.
Prediction
UCF 45 – SMU 41
