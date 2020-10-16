17 SMU Mustangs vs Tulane Green Wave Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#17 SMU Mustangs vs Tulane Green Wave

Friday – October 16 – 5:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA



Records Before the Game

#17 SMU Mustangs (4-0, 1-0 American)

Tulane Green Wave (2-2, 0-2 American)



I’m surprised that SMU isn’t ranked higher than #17. SMU has been running up the score on everybody this year. The Mustangs are undefeated this year and are looking to keep the winning on track in New Orleans. Tulane, the home team; is laying in wait to snap the Mustangs four game winning streak. Let’s take a look at this week’s contest.



Why you should watch this game

The Green Wave has a record of 5-1 in their last 6 home games. SMU is 14-14 all time against the Tulane. This game is very important to the 2-2 Green Wave.



Why you shouldn`t watch this game

Friday Night Smackdown is on FOX and the draft shake up was eye opening this year. So being a wrestling fan, your favorite super star was moved to RAW.



SMU Mustangs

QB Shane Buechele has been lighting up opposing defenses all season long. Last week he passed for 474 yards and three touchdowns against a stingy Memphis defense. Wide out Reggie Roberson caught five passes for 243 yards (career high). The key for the SMU winning streak has been the play of the defense. Last week they forced four turnovers scoring on three of them. With a win SMU will start 5-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1982-83 “Pony Express” era. This team is that exciting! Look for the Mustangs to continue playing fast and physical this week.



Tulane Green Wave

Don’t let the 2-2 record fool you. Tulane has quality wins of some good teams. Head Coach Willie Fritz is in his fifth year as head coach and this will be his turning point of the season. Remember, this team has won its last two bowl games with these players. One would look at the record of this team and think, “This is a easy win this week.” That’s not the case. The defense is in the Top 25 in country. Hard, smart, physical and fast is how this defense plays.



Prediction

This game will put conference on notice. SMU is leading the conference at 2-0 in their division while Tulane is at 0-2. This is the game to watch starting this weekend’s parade of football games. I’m taking SMU by 17.

Final Score

SMU – 34

Tulane – 17