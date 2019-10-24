16 SMU Mustangs at Houston Cougars: Game Preview

By Zach Walker

Game Info

#16 SMU Mustangs vs Houston Cougars

Thursday – October 24 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

TDECU Stadium – Houston, TX

Records Before the Game

#16 SMU Mustangs: 7-0; 3-0 in AAC (Last Week: W vs #25 Temple Owls – 45-21)

Houston Cougars: 3-4; 1-2 in AAC (Last Week: W at Connecticut Huskies – 24-17)

Who’s got the advantage?

When SMU has the ball

Geez. That was a display. Shane Buechele was the sheriff out there against Temple. Slingin’ like a monster! His distribution across his receivers is/was exactly what one would like to see from Buechele being in control of his situations. Three catches for the really solid tight end Kylen Granson, five catches for the third receiver Myron Gailliard, and a game high nine catch game from James Proche. But, man. Oh, man. The Reggie Roberson Touchdown delivery system was really just the bee’s knees. His first score, thirty-three yards out, with a cloud of dust and five yards of separation between him and the cornerback. Touchdown two, even MORE separation on the way to a seventy-five yard house-call. The third score basically tucked the game away for the Mustangs, this time Buechele booted right to avoid pressure and found Roberson, who used the jets to get the separation after the ball was in his hands. Roberson ended up with 250 yards off of eight catches. Gold. Just gold.

Houston doesn’t have Ed Oliver these days. David Anenih coming off of the edge will be the big time player to keep a cap on so that Buechele stays upright, and while standing tall, Buechele is going to need to find where Grant Stuard is on the field pre-snap, though Stuard is likely to end up in the pile at the end of the play.

When Houston has the ball

I’m not entirely sure that leaving West Virginia for Houston is even a lateral move, but I don’t view it as a positive. I liked watching Dana Holgorsen at West Virginia, he was always good for a fireworks display of offensive firepower once a season in the Big XII, all while looking like the bad guy from Billy Madison. Holgorsen had his season redshirted a few weeks ago as D’Eriq King decided to redshirt and basically accept 2019 as a wash. That’s a hell of a year one for Dana Holgorsen. Now, coach turns to son for on-field prowess. Logan Holgorsen was good enough to push the Cougars past the Huskies up in Connecticut, but he’ll need to be sharp to ruffle the mane of the Mustangs.

At this point in the season, Patrick Nelson actually has a case for the Thorpe award come the accolades’ season. Nelson is a monster. 32 solo tackles, 7.5 sacks, and an interception. Nelson is a six foot tall, two hundred and fifteen pound missile, a straight drive wreaker. I still just love watching the big four work in the trench. Pono Davis, Turner Coxe, Demerick Gary, and Delontae Scott are a serious unit to get after the quarterback, and they’ll have Dana Holgorsen thinking about pulling the blood out of the game early.

What will it take for the Mustangs to win?

In my head, I personally fear most the retribution of the multiple times in the past four or so years, that Houston will do what SMU has done to them, and play season spoilers. That’s where my thought process is, that’s because I’m a horrible sports pessimist. This team doesn’t share in my thoughts (thankfully), and they won’t underestimate this opponent or fear that there is some sort of course correcting cosmos realignment.

Prediction

SMU 31

Houston 20