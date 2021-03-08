15 Texas too much for TCU 76-64

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Texas’ second-half run and 3-point barrage were too much for TCU to overcome in a 76-64 loss on Sunday in Schollmaier Arena.



TCU (12-13, 5-11 Big 12) was led by RJ Nembhard’s 13 points. Mike Miles added 12 points, hauled in a game-high six rebounds and recorded a team-high two steals. Texas (17-7, 11-6 Big 12) had five players score in double-figures and shot 53.6 percent from the floor.



TCU trailed 17-11 through the first 10 minutes of play. The Frogs trailed by as many as seven but went on a 9-2 run to tie the score at 25-25. TCU trailed 33-29 at halftime as Nembhard led the Horned Frogs with nine points during the first 20 minutes of action.



Texas outscored TCU 24-16 through the first 10 minutes of the second half and stretched its lead to as many as 15 during that stretch. The Frogs came back to cut their deficit to as little as eight with 7:36 remaining, but were unable to complete the comeback as the Longhorns shot 55.2 percent from the floor and 53.3 percent 3-point range in the second half alone.



Up Next

As the No. 8 seed, TCU will face No. 9 seed Kansas State in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Kansas City, Mo.



Team Notes

– TCU fell to 68-116 all-time against Texas.

– The Horned Frogs dished out 18 assists as a team, their second highest total in Big 12 play this season. Eight different TCU players recorded an assist in the contest.

– The TCU bench outscored the Texas bench 20-16. The Frogs have now recorded at least 20 bench points in consecutive games for the first time since the first two games of the season.

– TCU outrebounded UT 28-27, falling to 10-4 this season and 81-26 under Jamie Dixon when outrebounding its opponent.

– The Frogs tied a season high with 22 turnovers.

– TCU started with the lineup of Mike Miles , RJ Nembhard , PJ Fuller , Chuck O’Bannon Jr. and Kevin Samuel for the seventh consecutive game and eighth time this season (2-6).



Individual Notes

– RJ Nembhard scored a team-high 13 points and tied a team high with four assists.

– Mike Miles scored 12 points, hauled in a game-high six rebounds, tied a team high with four assists and recorded a team-high two steals.

– Kevin Easley Jr. scored 11 points, his most coming off the bench this season.

– PJ Fuller scored seven points on 3-of-6 shooting.

– Chuck O’Bannon scored six points on 2-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. He has made multiple threes in three of his past four games.

– Kevin Samuel scored six points on 3-of-5 shooting. He has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in 22 of his 25 games this season.

– Owen Aschieris recorded his second assist of the season.

– Harrison Young played in his first game of his career.

Courtesy: TCU Mens Basketball