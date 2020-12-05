15 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#15 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – December 5 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX

Records Before the Game

#15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2, 5-2 Big 12)

TCU Horned Frogs (4-4, 4-4 Big 12)



This will be one of the closely watched games of the weekend. TCU is at home against Oklahoma State. The Big 12 conference looks a bit weak this year. Let’s face it, the teams in this conference have cancelled each other out since game one of the 2020 football season. This game won’t disappoint anyone this week. Let’s take a look at both teams and keys for a victory in Ft. Worth.



TCU can play spoiler

The Horned Frogs have a perfect opportunity to send the Cowboys back across the Red River with a loss and put themselves in a better place in the conference standings.



The Big 12

Oklahoma State is currently sitting in 3rd place while TCU is in 7th place right above TTU and Kansas. A win for the Frogs would get them past Texas, WVU and Kansas State.



Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Cowboys have won three of their last five with wins over Texas Tech, Kansas State and #17 Iowa State in conference. Sophomore QB Spencer Sanders has 1085 passing yards with 6 TDs and 5 interceptions. Look for the offense to establish the run early on the road. Junior RB Chuba Hubbard hasn’t played to his top billing this year, but over the last three games he has a few rushing and receiving touchdowns for the Cowboys. The offense averages 28 points per game, but gives up 24 points on defense.



TCU Horned Frogs

QB Max Duggan has played well for the Horned Frogs this year. He leads the offense in passing, touchdowns and rushing this year. He will be key for a Horned Frogs offense that averages 28 points per game. The defense has to play stingy and physical if they want to secure a win at home. Field position will be key. Special teams punting and kick offs will play a big factor in this one. Look for TCU to score more than what they average and get a win at home this weekend.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 54% chance of winning at home against the Cowboys. If you are a numbers fan, you see that the Cowboys have a better record, but TCU has a better team. I’m taking TCU by 7!

Final Score

TCU – 24

Oklahoma State – 17