14 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs #18 Oklahoma Sooners Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#14 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs #18 Oklahoma Sooners

Saturday – November 21 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Memorial Stadium – Norman, OK

Records Before the Game

#14 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-1, 4-1 Big 12)

#18 Oklahoma Sooners (5-2, 4-2 Big 12)



Oklahoma’s Civil War! Brother versus brother, family members against family members and a house divided. Funny thing about these teams are… the majority of their talent comes from the state of Texas! Let’s take a look at “The Bedlam Series”



The team that needs this win the most

Oklahoma! Oklahoma needs this game to gain ground in the Big 12. A loss will close the door on a Big 12 title game this year. Look for the Sooners to come out smoking.



Why you should watch this game

Last year the Sooners spanked the Cowboys in the series. This year, the Cowboys have a better team on paper while OU is looking to help their struggling quarterback get on track.



#14 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Sophomore QB Spencer Sanders has to control his emotions this week. He’s a bit shaky in the first quarter. His ability to lead his team is unmatched, but he tries to do too much too soon. He has 766 yards passing with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Running back Chuba Hubbard is the best player on his team and he needs the ball early and often. He’s a good receiver catching the ball out of the backfield. Senior Tylan Wallace is a game changer. Look for the Cowboys to move him around from wide out to slot this weekend.



#18 Oklahoma Sooners

Freshman QB Spencer Rattler was one of the top recruits in the country. He in some cases has looked like a freshman, but has played like a senior. He has over 2100 yards passing with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He sometimes forces the issue with passing the ball in tight coverage which leads to costly turnovers. He is the key for a win at home this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Sooners with a 74% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 59.5 so take the over. This game will change the landscape of the Big 12. The winner gets closer to the title game, while the loser will need a little help. I’m taking OU by 10!

Final Score

OU – 41

Oklahoma State – 31