#12 TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview
-
- Updated: November 18, 2017
Game Info
#12 TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders
Saturday – November 18 – 11:00 a.m.
TV: FS1
Jones AT&T Stadium – Lubbock – Texas
Records Before the Game
TCU Horned Frogs (8-2, 5-2 Big 12)
Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5, 2-5 Big 12)
TCU had control of their own destiny. They were ranked as high as #4 in the country and were poised to play in the Bowl Championship Series. The Horned Frogs have dropped two in their last five games and are slated to get back on track in Lubbock this week. The Red Raiders has dropped four of their last five games to some pretty good teams. Both teams are coming off of key loses and a win this weekend could get them heading in the right direction.
Offense
TCU’s leading rusher Darius Anderson is lost for the year. There’s no need to worry, TCU has a long list of replacement running backs to fill in. TCU is averaging 189 yards on the ground. The team is racking up 189 rushing yards with three backs carrying the ball. Kenny Hill will do his fair share of running the ball as well. TCU is scoring 34 points a game and while the running game is solid, the passing game is even better. Wide receiver John Diarse is Hill’s favorite target. Look for the Horned Frogs offense to put up points against the Red Raiders this weekend.
Defense
Texas Tech’s starting quarterback Nic Shimonek is dangerous. He’s the prototypical quarterback for this system. His stats are 275-393 for 3,314 yards with 28 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Texas Tech will always have a passing quarterback under center. It’s not always a good thing passing the ball, but they find a way to score from anywhere on the field. Wide out Keke Coutee has 1,064 yards receiving with nine touchdowns already. Stomping Tech won’t be an easy job, but shutting down that passing game and making Tech beat you on the ground is key. Stop the pass and make them run the ball.
Snack Scale
In order to enjoy this game you will need the follow: Hot wings, fries (no celery), chips and beer will be on the menu. On a scale of 1 to 10 this one is a 7.
Prediction
TCU has a 73% chance of winning in Lubbock on Saturday. I’m taking TCU by 13 against Tech.
Final Score
TCU 35 – Texas Tech 21
