- #12 Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns Preview
- #6 TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas State Wildcats Preview
- Baylor Bears vs #14 Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview
- Blitz Babe Laricsa
- A Night to Reminisce with Wilco
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Tie Ronda Rousey’s Record?
- Tony Ferguson or Nate Diaz to Fight Conor McGregor?
- Demetrious Johnson to Move up to Bantamweight?
- Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys: Reignite the Rivalry
- Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans Preview
#12 Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns Preview
-
- Updated: October 14, 2017
Brought to you by: Big Shucks
Game Info
#12 Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Saturday – October 14 – 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Cotton Bowl – Dallas – Texas
Records Prior to the Game
Oklahoma Sooners (4-1, 1-1 Big 12)
Texas Longhorns (3-2, 2-0 Big 12)
The Cotton Bowl at the State Fair of Texas will be setting for the Red River Rivalry. For the past few years both teams have traded wins in Dallas. Both team have new coaches with killer instincts from the past. This year will be the launching pad for the future for both schools.
Why you should watch this game
Texas is 2-0 in conference with two non-conference losses this season. Oklahoma lost last week to Iowa State for their first loss in conference this year. This game will be the turning point for both teams moving forward.
Why shouldn’t watch this game
The corny dogs are bigger this year. Your girlfriend wants to try all of the fried food and wash them down with an ice cold Miller or Coors light.
Oklahoma Sooners
Baker Mayfield is the key to OU’s offense. He’s a very dangerous quarterback that can run as well as pass the ball in any situation. He’s already racked up 1635 yards through the air with 15 touchdowns. Running back Trey Sermon will get the bulk of the carries this week. OU’s defense will be tested because of the aggressive style of play from the Texas offense. OU’s offense averages 44 points a game, with 587 yards per game. The defense gives up 23 points per game with 384 yards on defense.
Texas Longhorns
Sam Ehlinger is the face of the Longhorns now. He’s very heady and isn’t afraid of contact. His confidence has changed the landscape of Longhorn football. He has the look of a young Major Applewhite and heart of Vince Young. Look for him to play big on Saturday because he’s the key.
The Longhorn defense is very stingy giving up 23 points per game this year. I can’t wait to see how this one turns out. The Longhorns are very capable of winning in Dallas this week. Collin Johnson and Chris Johnson III have to be ready to start fast against OU’s defense.
Prediction
ESPN is giving OU a 79% chance of winning in Dallas. I’m picking Texas in this one. OU will be surprised with the Longhorns on defense. The over/under is 65.5. So take the over, it’s a safe bet.
Final score
Texas 44 – OU 41!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login