11 Texas Tech rolls past TCU 81-66

TCU could not overcome an early deficit and fell to No. 11 Texas Tech, 81-66, Saturday at Schollmaier Arena.



The Horned Frogs (18-11, 6-10) were led by their seniors as JD Miller scored a game-high 18 points and Alex Robinson added 17.



After TCU led 5-4, it was all Texas Tech as the Red Raiders (24-5, 12-4) bolted out to a 43-25 lead with 4:15 to play. During that run, Tech held TCU without a field goal for eight minutes and 23 seconds. Kouat Noi made his impact late in the half to keep the Frogs in it, scoring eight points in a minute and half. Noi finished with 15 points. Texas Tech shot 59.4 percent from the field in the first half and led 45-25 at the break.



The Frogs scored the first 12 points of the second half, with seven points coming from Robinson and five from Noi. The 14-3 start to the half by TCU closed the deficit to seven points, 46-39, with 15:43 remaining. Texas Tech rediscovered its offense and cruised the rest of the way to seal the victory to stay atop the Big 12 standings.



Up Next

TCU will face No. 16 Kansas State on Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. It will also be Senior Night for TCU with Miller and Robinson playing their final game at home.

