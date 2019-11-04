Dallas Mavericks: A Good Start to the Season

By Joel Montgomery

Week 2 of the NBA season is under wraps, and despite a heartbreaking outcome on their end, the Dallas Mavericks also nabbed a win against another top contender, and have shown great promise with their pursuit to becoming a potential suitor for a coveted playoff spot. And while November is much too early to start discussing said playoffs, Mavericks fans have lots to look forward to this season from the looks of it.

@ Denver Nuggets (10/29)

Tuesday night was the definition of a team win for the Mavericks, as 9 of Dallas’ 10 participating players scored in double digits for the game. And Kristaps Porzingis (10 pts, 14 rebs) had the standout performance for the team with his double-double, providing the team with the noteworthy paint presence they’ve desired for awhile now. Maxi Kleber (14 pts, 7 rebs) led the team in points, and had a key block in the closing minutes to help seal the win.

The hosting Nuggets got some good performances out of their key players, as Paul Millsap (22 pts, 8 rebs) and Will Barton (19 pts, 11 rebs) both delivered. And while Nikola Jokic (10 pts, 10 rebs, 10 asts) earned himself a triple double (already his 2nd of the season), he did not impact the game as much as he’d probably like to scoring-wise to help put his team on top.

Both teams were pretty evenly-matched throughout, but the Mavericks’ pretty significant advantage in the team fouls comparison surely helped in the close win.

FINAL: Dallas 109, Denver 106

vs Los Angeles Lakers (11/1)

Friday night primetime, the stage was set for LeBron James and gang to come into town to see what Luka Doncic and his face-lifted squad in year 2 are made of. In a close bout that came down to a game-tying three by Danny Green to send it into overtime, the Lakers eventually won the war of attrition in the extra minutes.

For Dallas, Luka (31 pts, 13 rebs, 15 asts) had a statement triple double with the NBA world’s eyes all on him, and it was ultimately his efforts that helped hold the Mavericks’ first half lead and kept them right in the thick of things towards the end of regulation. While Kristaps Porzingis (16 pts, 7 rebs) had a pretty good start to the contest, it was some clumsy mistakes towards the end that contributed to the Lakers’ tying it in the 4th and finally winning in OT. While in New York, Porzingis wasn’t a participant in many high-stakes contests due to the team’s overall status, but as he increasingly integrates himself with a playoff-hopeful squad, Porzingis will assuredly tighten up during crunch time.

For the Lakers, LeBron (39 pts, 12 rebs, 16 asts) went full postal, as he has seemed to pick up right where he left off as the best player in the NBA. Anthony Davis (31 pts, 8 rebs) also performed with aplomb down the stretch. After Green’s buzzer-beater to send it to OT, the Lakers rode that momentum to secure their win.

FINAL: Los Angeles 129, Dallas 120

@ Cleveland Cavaliers (11/3)

After 3 straight bouts against some of the Western Conference’s best, Dallas finally got a less intense matchup in Cleveland on Sunday night, but they didn’t go into the game underestimating the young, rebuilding Cavs.

Luka (29 pts, 14 rebs, 15 asts) earned his second straight triple-double, a feat that’s becoming commonplace for the rising young star. Porzingis (18 pts, 9 rebs) showcased his improved long ball again, going 4-6 from three-point range.

Kevin Love (29 pts, 8 rebs) led the Cavaliers in offense with his 5 three-pointers, and Jordan Clarkson (17 pts) lit a spark off the bench with 5 threes of his own. This game was Cleveland’s first home loss of the season after 2 straight wins.

FINAL: Dallas 131, Cleveland 111

Standing at a 4-2 record after the two-week mark, the Mavericks currently stand at 3rd place in the Western Conference standings. As the season rages on, they’re optimistic in their ability to now compete with even the league’s best teams. The imminent future looks bright.

Upcoming Schedule

11/6 vs Magic 7:30pm CST

11/8 vs Knicks 7:30pm CST

11/9 @ Grizzlies 7:00pm CST