Colorado State defeated TCU 3-0

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU Volleyball (3-1) suffered its first set back of the 2019 campaign, a 0-3 loss to Colorado State (4-1) Friday evening inside The Rickel at the University Rec Center. Freshman middle blocker Afedo Manyang set new season-highs in kills (7) and aces (5) but the Rams emerged victorious: 25-19, 25-22, 25-19.



“This was not our best volleyball tonight,” head coach Jill Kramer said. “We errored ourselves out of it. We played a great Colorado State team. That’s a team that doesn’t get enough respect right now, but we made some youthful errors. We need to improve and get better from it and I think we will. We have a great group of young women. They’re learning a lot every match and this was another opportunity for them to learn.”



TCU NOTABLES:

Manyang led the team with five aces. She leads the team with 12 aces in 13 sets played (0.92 per set).

Her five aces were the second-most in TCU history to come from a freshman in a three-set match – most since Megan Munce ‘s 12 aces back in 2008 (10/17/2008)

‘s 12 aces back in 2008 (10/17/2008) For the third match this season, freshman Audrey Nalls led TCU in kills, finishing with nine.

led TCU in kills, finishing with nine. Freshman defensive specialist Bella Swafford led the team with 10 digs, her first match of 10 digs or more.

led the team with 10 digs, her first match of 10 digs or more. Freshman setter Irem Uçar finished with 21 assists, her second straight 20+ assist match.

Senior middle blocker Sarah Langs finished with a team-best three blocks. She is now averaging 0.75 blocks per set this season (nine blocks on 12 sets), nearly double her career average heading into the 2019 season (.38 blocks per set).

Courtesy TCU Volleyball