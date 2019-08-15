Wings Win, Coach Fisher Ejected

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Wings led by rookie Arike Ogunbowale career-high 35 points halted the Sparks 5 game winning streak. The short handed Wings had support from Glory Johnson who scored a season-high 20 points and 6 rebounds in 31 minutes of action. Final score 84-78.

The Wings were short handed Wednesday night with Kayla Thornton and Kristine Anigwe suspended stemming from the altercation in Saturday’s game at Phoenix.

Sparks coach Derek Fisher stormed the court due to a non-call and was ejected with less than a minute to play in the game. The Sparks were led by Chelsea Gray with 22 points and 7 rebounds, and Nneka Ogwumike added 21 points.