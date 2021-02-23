10 West Virginia beats TCU 74-66

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

RJ Nembhard had 17 points and tied a career-high nine assists in a 74-66 loss to No. 10 West Virginia Tuesday evening in Schollmaier Arena.

Kevin Samuel added 11 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. West Virginia (16-6, 9-4 Big 12) was led by Taz Sherman’s 23 points off the bench.



The Horned Frogs (11-10, 4-8 Big 12) made four of their first six shots to jump out to an early 9-5 lead. However, TCU made just one of its next eight from the floor to allow West Virginia to lead by as many as eight points through the first 12 minutes of play. The Frogs cut their deficit to two on multiple occasions, but the Mountaineers scored the final two buckets of the first half to lead 37-31 at halftime.



West Virginia opened the second half with seven-straight points to extend its lead to 13 at 44-31 with 17:54 remaining. Nembhard then provided a spark on offense for the Frogs, scoring TCU’s next seven points as part of a 13-5 TCU run to cut the Frogs’ deficit back to five with 14:05 to play. The Mountaineers responded with a 13-2 run to take their largest lead of the game of 16 with 11:15 to play. TCU trimmed its deficit to eight multiple times down the stretch, but the Frogs were unable to complete the comeback.



TCU will play at Iowa State on Saturday at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

