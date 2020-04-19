10 Fast Steps to Write a Movie Review Essay

Oftentimes, students are assigned to write a movie review essay. You’re supposed to discuss different features of the chosen or assigned movie and clarify its main purpose. Students have to highlight and discuss the casting, plot development, hidden symbolism, visual and sound supervision, design, and similar stuff. It’s a time-consuming essay and many youngsters violate the deadline.

However, you can fulfill this captivating assignment using our recommendations. This informative guide provides 10 fast steps that help to quickly accomplish a movie review essay.

Schedule Your Project

Your first step is to create a reasonable plan. It should include every stage, which are preparations, writing, and revision. Decide how to complete each stage and set clear deadlines. You shouldn’t violate them, but they ought to be realistic.

Watch the Piece or Read about It

The next step is to watch the movie you’re going to disclose. If you still have some time, you should attentively review and analyze it. In case your deadline is too short, choose another method. You can find reviews written by movie critics online. Thus, you’ll get the major points without spending several hours necessary to watch the piece.

Take Notes

You ought to become an active notetaker. You’re expected to take notes while you watch the movie or read a review about it. Afterward, refine your notes and determine the most important points that will tell you what you’re supposed to disclose.

Define the Main Idea

Attentively review your notes to identify the central idea of the reviewed piece. It’s better to choose a famous movie and the one you’ve already seen. Thus, you won’t have to spend time reviewing it. For example, choose The Lord of the Rings and the first movie of the trilogy called The Fellowship of the Ring. It has many topics to dwell upon. You can choose the following concepts:

Good against Evil;

Love and Hate;

Friendship;

Courage;

Deception, etc.

Combine a Title and Subtitle

The title of your essay should be combined with the subtitle of the reviewed movie. Think about how to naturally unite them. Your topic should clarify the main purpose of your essay and present the movie. For example, you may write the following title – The Role of Real Friendship in the Movie “The Fellowship of the Ring”.

Research Your Topic

Once you identify the central idea, research it. The Internet definitely has tons of useful materials about this famous movie. Learn the opinions of various critics, as well as actors, directors, the creators of the movie, and so on. Perhaps they’ll provide you with some great insights.

Create an Outline

After you define the topic and have the necessary evidence, create an outline. This essay type doesn’t differ from other essays. It consists of the introduction, thesis statement, main body, and conclusion. Schedule each part, decide what to add there and make the text readable.

Write a Good Thesis Statement

You should write a clear thesis statement. This will be your starting point. The whole story will be based on it. Therefore, make sure it fully reflects the chosen topic. You can write the following thesis statement – Frodo would have never come so far without his devoted friends. Afterward, other parts of your essay should be related to this idea.

The introduction may begin with a great citation taken from the movie. The main body will have at least three paragraphs. Each should highlight one sub-thesis. The first paragraph may tell about Frodo’s friends. The second should tell how his friends supported him. The last one dwells upon the value of friendship in general. Your conclusion clearly summarizes the whole review. Tell why your essay is helpful.

Draft without Delays

As you know the main purpose of your review and have a good outline, nothing stands in your way. Therefore, write without a stoppage. Afterward, check the remaining time and if it’s sufficient, write another draft. If the deadline is nearing, begin to edit.

Revise Using Technology

When it comes to the revision stage, most students want to skip it especially when they run out of time. Nevertheless, it’s an important stage that helps to identify drawbacks. We recommend implementing special checking applications. They save heaps of precious time because they scan texts and provide results in several seconds. Moreover, they provide the correct versions of your mistakes. You only should press on the suggested version and replace your mistake. Thus, you don’t spend time defining the right replacement.

Stick to our 10 fast writing recommendations. If you plan everything logically and don’t procrastinate, you’ll definitely complete your movie review on time. It’s not that difficult when you’re organized and enthusiastic.