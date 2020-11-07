1 Clemson Tigers vs #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#1 Clemson Tigers vs #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Saturday – November 7 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame, IN

Records Before the Game

#1 Clemson Tigers (7-0, 6-0 ACC)

#4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-0, 5-0 ACC)

This will be one of the “Clash Of The Titans” games for this college season. Clemson is coming into Notre Dame as the #1 team in the nation, but will be missing the services of QB Trevor Lawrence who’s out with COVID-19. Norte Dame is undefeated and is home looking to knock the Tigers down a peg or two. Norte Dame hasn’t beat a top 10 opponent in 15 years. Let’s take a look at this game from both teams and keys for victory this week.



Why you should watch this game

This game will set the stage for this season’s National Championship game. This game will either set these two teams a part or expose a winning program.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

This will be the last weekend to cut the grass and get the yard ready for fall. Remember it gets dark around 5:45 pm in Texas!



#1 Clemson Tigers

Trevor Lawrence is Clemson’s leader on and off the field. He’s the front runner for this year’s Heisman Trophy. He won’t be on the field because of a positive test result for COVID-19. Back up QB D.J. Uiagalelei is starting in his place. Head Coach Dabo Sweeney has every trust in his freshman back up. Who is he? No one knows, but if he plays for Clemson, he’s talented. Look for Senior running back Travis Etienne to get the ball early and often. He’s been the most consistent player at Clemson since arriving on campus four years ago. He has been a finalist for national awards since he’s been a Tiger. It’s on his shoulders on the road at Notre Dame.



#4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Fighting Irish are back! Over the past two years the Notre Dame faithful have been disappointed with Head Coach Brian Kelly however let it be noted that his philosophy and approach to the game is paying off. QB Ian Book leads this team. He has seven touchdowns and an interception this year. The Fighting Irish offense is averaging 34 points a game while the defense is only giving up 10 points to opposition. Notre Dame’s defense has to play stingy and tough this weekend. Clemson’s offense is averaging 46 points per game. Creating turnovers will be key for Notre Dame at home this week.



Prediction

The over/under is 50.5! Take the over in this one. ND defense is tough while Clemson’s offense is blowing teams out. ESPN is giving Clemson a 65% chance of winning on the road this week. I’m taking Clemson on the road this week.

Final Score

Clemson – 40

Notre Dame – 35